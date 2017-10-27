Ghost Story by Andrew Wrangell

Let me tell you a tale. A spine-chilling, hair-raising, bloodcurdling kind. This, my friends, is my Ghost Story.

I absolutely love horror movies, I’ve watched so many of them so I guess I unconsciously pulled a bunch of tropes together for the story! The music has a very Danny Elfman vibe, but I’ve also pulled on influences from Nightwish, Two Steps From Hell, the Medievil Resurrection soundtrack, John Williams and the Death Note anime soundtrack. Hopefully ghosts aren’t too scary for you~

I wanted to put out something for Halloween, and my patrons voted for this over a piano cover of something from the Two Steps From Hell Halloween album. The latter probably would have been far easier and quicker however I had a lot of fun making this! I really hope that you enjoy it too. I really enjoyed creating the atmosphere in the story and music and tying it all together in the video.

Orchestral samples: East West Composer Cloud

