Unleashed by Two Steps From Hell (Piano)

Firstly, a big welcome to my new readers! I’m really glad you decided to follow after WordPress featured my “Ghost Story”!

Well to give you an introduction to what I do, I’m a composer but also a piano arranger! Most of my content on this site is posts from my YouTube, which is mainly piano arrangements of epic music by Two Steps From Hell. I love the music of composer Thomas Bergersen and it’s his music that I arrange for piano.

I also put out the occasional piece of original music too, so that’s what you saw with Ghost Story! I put out a new video every week and I make the sheet music available. My supporters on Patreon make it all possible! Anyway I really hope that you enjoy my new content! This week is a piano arrangement from the new Two Steps From Hell album “Unleashed” which is a really good piece of music! Hope you enjoy. 🙂

Composed by Thomas Bergersen

Arranged and performed by Andrew Wrangell

Unleashed is the title track and first on the album of the same name, released by Two Steps From Hell in September 2017. I love the track for its beautiful contrast of light and powerful sections. Particularly the ending is very beautiful! But I took the opportunity to give it everything I had in the middle! Here you have the return of the big, sweeping arpeggios. They weren’t easy but I like putting them in when nothing else is happening in the melody, just like you may have seen in a lot of my other Two Steps From Hell videos!

Full disclosure: I use some editing magic to make these videos as I don’t have time to learn them thoroughly like I would for a concert performance!

If you'd like to support making me videos like this, you can become my patron on Patreon from $1 per video! Depending on the pledge, patrons can access sheet music, mp3s, midi, vote on my arrangements and see what's upcoming!

Please enjoy – UNLEASHED by Two Steps From Hell!

