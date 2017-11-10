Sheet music: https://sellfy.com/p/hzCh/

Composed by Thomas Bergersen

Arranged and performed by Andrew Wrangell

Never Give Up On Your Dreams is an inspirational style track from Unleashed by Two Steps From Hell. From what I understand, it was a potential to be on Thomas Bergersen’s “Sun” album so it has that sound. Most noticeably because of the Bulgarian choir (where they’re featured is my favourite part of the song!) but also in terms of style. It really reminds me of the track “Colors of Love” and I wonder if it was cut from the album because it was so similar. Or maybe because the title was too cheesy ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Full disclosure: I use some editing magic to make these videos as I don’t have time to learn them thoroughly like I would for a concert performance!

Please enjoy – NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS by Two Steps From Hell!

Piano: Casio CDP-100

Sound: East West Pianos Gold Yamaha C7

Software: Sony Vegas

